Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 4.5 %

IPDN stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 17.46. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

