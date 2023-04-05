Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Price Performance
Shares of ORI opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
Featured Stories
