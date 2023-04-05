Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $68,927,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

