Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 million, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

