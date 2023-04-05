StockNews.com Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Sell

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.