Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.
Humana Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE HUM opened at $503.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Humana by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.
