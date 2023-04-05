L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 0.8 %

FSTR stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

