Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $30.01 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

