Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $30.01 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,393.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
