KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
KVH Industries stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
