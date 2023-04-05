KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVH Industries stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also

