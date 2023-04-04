Greenleaf Trust Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

