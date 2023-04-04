Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

