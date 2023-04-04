Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 31,688 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

