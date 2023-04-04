Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 7,997 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $99,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $4,807,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 887.4% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

