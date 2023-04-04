Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.