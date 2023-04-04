Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.