Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

