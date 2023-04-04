McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $165,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $282.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

