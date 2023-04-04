Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 480,122 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,778,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

