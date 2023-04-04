UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $317,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.19.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

