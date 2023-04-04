International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

