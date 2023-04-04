Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average is $177.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

