Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

