Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,145 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

