Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $25.83 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

