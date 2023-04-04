Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $461.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.74 and its 200 day moving average is $507.19.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

