Cassia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.