Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

