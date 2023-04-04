Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.