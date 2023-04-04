Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 7,816 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

