Fifth Third Bancorp Has $46.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

