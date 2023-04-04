Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

