Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 50,702 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of AbbVie worth $271,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

