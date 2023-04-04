Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 110,424 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110,424 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $87,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

