Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 617 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $380.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.