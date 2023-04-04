Whittier Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

ITW opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

