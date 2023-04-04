Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average of $182.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

