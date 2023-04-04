McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.35. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.