Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $659,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

