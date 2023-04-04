Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,307 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,307 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87. The company has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

