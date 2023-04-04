Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 359,933 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,124 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

