SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.