Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,936 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.