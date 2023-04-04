Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.30. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

