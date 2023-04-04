Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $260.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

