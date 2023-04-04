The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

