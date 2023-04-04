Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $133.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.91.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.