18,930 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Insider Transactions at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
