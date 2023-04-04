Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $196.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

