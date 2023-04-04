Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.