Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 128,521 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. SVB Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

META stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

