Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

